Puerto Rico participates in an innovative clinical study of a new vaccine against COVID-19

Puerto Rico participate in a clinical study vaccine against him COVID-19 manufactured with a different methodology than products of this type that are currently on the market.

The GLS-5310 vaccine candidate, made by a South Korean company called GeneOne Life Science, was formulated with deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)molecule that has genetic information of all living beings.

“We recruited 33 patients in Puerto Rico. Last week, we finished with the last patient, “said Dr. Xavier Moralesdirector of Clinical Researchan office based in San Juan that, for more than 25 years, has been dedicated to conducting clinical research studies for the treatment of different conditions.

According to the infectologist, this research is endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is being tested in two other places in the United States. Of the three locations, Puerto Rico has the largest number of participants in phase 1, which in total has 70 people. In this initial stage, it is where researchers test, for the first time, an experimental drug or treatment in humans to validate, among other characteristics, its most appropriate and safe dosage.

The investigational vaccine is being evaluated as a booster for people previously vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Morales, prior to the study, a third of the participants had already been vaccinated with the product of Johnson & Johnsona third received the primary series of modern and another third has already been vaccinated with the primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech.

“The idea is to see how it works as a booster for all vaccines (against COVID-19) in the United States,” he said.

Morales explained that the other vaccines work on the spike of the virus to prevent it from adhering and, therefore, dying. The work of the vaccine under investigation operates elsewhere, ORF3a, an organelle that is inside the virus and is responsible for its reassembly.

“If you lock this up, you don’t assemble it and it doesn’t have a door to go out of,” he said.

The investigational vaccine is administered in two ways. While all the study participants were administered intradermally, 25% were administered another additional dose intranasally on the same day they received the intradermal one. The aim is that those who received both doses would develop cellular immunity, as well as local immunity in the nose.

“If you manage to develop immunity in the nose, that is the first place where the virus enters. If it gets through (from the nose), you attack it with the systemic (intradermal) (dose),” he said.

“The interesting thing is that one works inside the cell and the other on the outside of the virus,” he commented on the two doses.

One of the most important features of the intranasal vaccine, he said, is that if the virus is blocked in that area, it is estimated that it could prevent contagion to others.

“In addition to the fact that this is a DNA vaccine, which is a different concept from the vaccines (against COVID-19) that are used now, the most interesting thing is that, in animal studies, it was seen to work against (the variant of) the omicron,” he said.

Among the study participants, no serious side effects were observed, although Morales stressed that this is phase 1 of the study and warrants much more analysis.

“It was used as reinforcement. (Participants) had the primary series and could have one or no booster (already given). It was healthy people from 21 to 65 years old,” she said.

What is sought with this reinforcement, added the scientist, is that the product helps the person to develop neutralizing antibodies against this virus, as well as cellular immunity. The latter is what is primarily assessed in this study, he stressed.

Phase 1 of this study, like others of its kind, was done in a small group and ran quickly, Morales said. The next stage will begin when phase 1 ends in the other two locations in the United States, he added.

Thirty days after the end of phase 1, he said, an idea of ​​the neutralizing effect and immunity that this reinforcement is expected to produce will be obtained.

“There, we will know where we are going,” he said, emphasizing that he hopes that Puerto Rico can continue phase 2 of this study.

Phase 1 recruitment went smoothly and allowed stable HIV patients to participate, Morales said.

“There were concerned people, responsible people who believe in the vaccine and are not 50 years old to get the (second) booster (yet). Word spread fast,” she noted.

The importance of Puerto Rico participating in these studies is that it demonstrates the capacity for high-caliber research that continues to be carried out on the island, said the infectologist.

“In Puerto Rico, good research is done. In the School of Medicine (of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico), there is Dr. carmen zorilla and there are many others (more researchers on the island). This puts Puerto Rico on the investigation map,” she said.

The participants of these studies, he added, are explained in detail what they will consist of, as well as the possible adverse effects that could be seen. If they agree, they must sign a document that validates their consent.

“We are in a new stage of COVID. Natural antibodies (from the virus) last for two months and those from vaccines for four to six months. You are not going to be able to protect the population with herd immunity, the only thing is with this or another (booster) vaccine,” Morales said.

In South Korea, this vaccine has already been tested in phase 1 and 2 with good results, Morales said. There, however, it is not tested as a reinforcement but as a primary series.