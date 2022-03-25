Puerto Rico present at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research

Researchers from the UPR Comprehensive Cancer Center will have the opportunity to present their scientific studies at the prestigious AACR annual meeting.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico is a public corporation created, as amended, to work with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, the leading cause of death in Puerto Rico. Photo: Provided by the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Puerto Rico will have a large representation of researchers from the UPR Comprehensive Cancer Center at the annual meeting of the “American Association for Cancer Research” (AACR), who will present summaries of their scientific studies at their annual meeting.

The event will take place from April 8-13 in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The AACR Annual Meeting is the premier gathering of the cancer research scientific community.

“Scientists, physicians, health professionals, patients and survivors share the latest developments in medicine. In this meeting the best research from various institutions from around the world,” said Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, Executive Director of the Center and Chair of the AACR Annual Meeting Program Committee.

This year the UPR Comprehensive Cancer Center will have the presentation of 10 scientific studies; it is a privilege that our researchers, authors and collaborators can participate in this event and present their abstracts scientists to various institutions and oncology healthcare professionals.

The main topics to be presented by the CCCUPR researchers are studies on: evaluation of tests to detect anal cancer; periodontal disease and relationship with oral cancer; gut microbiota and risk of colorectal adenomas;

In addition, stressors of Covid-19 and the incidence of cancer due to chronic inflammation; profile colorectal cancer molecular and molecular profiling of breast cancer in Hispanics; the bioactive component of the plant Andrographolide and therapeutic potential against prostate cancer; among other investigations.

AACR is an organization whose mission is to prevent and cure cancer through cancer research, education, communication, advocacy, public policy, and funding.

For information on the AACR and the Annual Meeting program, you can access the page: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/