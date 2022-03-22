Puerto Rico records an additional death from COVID-19

A new death for COVID-19 raised the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic in Puerto Rico to 4,155, according to the preliminary report published this Tuesday by the Health Department.

Through a tweet, the agency specified that the deceased person was not vaccinated against the virus.

“If you have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are several medications that your doctor can prescribe,” Health highlighted.

So far in 2022, 835 deaths from this disease have been registered on the island, most of them in January (607). March adds 24 victims.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

38 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 542,106 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people out of a population of 542,106 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 23 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,264,402 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,264,402 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 12 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,387,186 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the number of hospitalized stood at 47, which represents an increase of 13 inmates compared to the number of yesterday, Monday.

The total is divided into 35 adult and 12 pediatric cases. Yesterday 28 adults and six children were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate -updated at 5:00 am- amounts to 5.13%, above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

To date, the daily average of confirmed cases is 68, according to the Data BioPortal.

Meanwhile, some of the municipalities that maintain a high incidence of infections are: Adjuntas, Hormigueros, Las Marías, Yauco, Morovis, Utuado, Aguada and Florida.