Puerto Rico records the first case of BA.2, a subvariant of ómicron

A woman living in the municipality of Bayamón, close to the San Juan metropolitan area, with no travel history, is the first case in Puerto Rico of BA.2, a subvariant of omicron with dozens of mutations.

The Department of Health of Puerto Rico reported this Friday through a statement that a case of BA.2 was detected on the island, which is currently in all 50 states of the United States.

The statement details that BA.2 is the third omicron subvariant detected in Puerto Rico, after BA.1 and BA.1.1 were identified on the island.

The detected case corresponds to a woman between 20 and 29 years old, a resident of the Bayamón region and vaccinated with the complete series against covid-19.

The woman has no travel history and has symptoms of fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, nasal congestion, headache, and muscle pain.

“There is no need to be alarmed, we continue to be vigilant and promote protection against covid-19. Preliminary data suggests that the omicron subvariant is slightly more contagious. The good news is that the vaccine is still effective in preventing severe cases,” he said. the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado.

“Our call to the public is to continue with prevention measures. Above all, for everyone who qualifies to administer the booster dose,” said the official.

The detection of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron in Puerto Rico is part of the active surveillance carried out by the Epidemiology Unit with specialized laboratories contracted by the Department of Health.

This surveillance has made it possible to detect the variants of covid-19 on the island and which are the most predominant in order to keep citizens up to date on the development of the disease.