Puerto Rico, second place with the highest COVID contagion in the United States

Nazario reiterated that 80 percent of those who have been infecting other people in San Juan during these activities.

Dr. Cruz María Nazario, epidemiologist. Photo: Provided by Dr. Nazario to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Puerto Rico is America’s second place with the highest rate high risk of contagion community, at a time when health prevention regulations are being cast aside, while the country celebrates massive crowding activities such as the fifth centenary of the founding of San Juan, a prominent specialist warned today.

Doctor Cruz María Nazario, offered the data during an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, recognizing her concern about high positivity of cases on the island and the continuation of daily fatalities associated with the pandemic.

Nazario referred to data revealing that the Department of Health today confirmed nine additional deaths in the past 24 hours, with 341 hospitalizations and a positivity level of 34.61 percent.

“We are in a very bad situation with respect to the entire United States, because people have become too confident in the matter of vaccination and the Department of Health is talking very little about inoculation,” said Nazario, a professor at the Medical Sciences Campus and expert in epidemiology.

The expert recalled that it is already a fact that the vaccines administered in large doses to the population have lost their effectiveness, and the country did not understand that it was necessary to maintain the hygiene and prevention measures like wearing a mask.

“People do not quite understand the risk that is taken when participating in activities where there are many crowded people,” said the doctor, recalling that the capital city received last weekend hundreds of thousands of tourists and visitors who did not follow health regulations in many cases.

Nazario reiterated that 80 percent of those who have been infecting other people in San Juan during these activities do not have symptoms. “100 percent of the cases that are occurring are from the Omicron variants that continue to mutate and generate prolonged Covid that is greatly affecting children,” said the epidemiologist.