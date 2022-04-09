Puerto Rico, this has been two days without electricity

A fire at a major power station reported late Wednesday night has caused the largest blackout so far this year on the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico.

In addition, almost 170,000 people were left without water service, while classes in schools and universities, as well as government offices and businesses have had to remain closed. The authorities were even forced to close main roads.

Given the magnitude of the problem, restoring power could take even longer, officials said.

Yesterday, Thursday, in some places the service was restored.

This emergency revives the traumas of past blackouts on the Island such as that of Storm Jeanne in 2004 or Hurricane María in 2017.

“We urge you to stay home if possible,” said the Secretary of Justice of Puerto Rico, Domingo Emanuelli, who is serving as interim governor because Governor Pedro Pierluisi is on an official trip to Spain.

For the 3.2 million inhabitants of the island, the precarious situation of the electrical energy system not only causes inconvenience and discomfort, but also health and safety problems, especially for people who depend on the service to survive.

Frustrations with the electrical system, which was virtually dismantled by Hurricane Maria in 2017, have had only emergency repairs as rebuilding efforts continue to fall behind.