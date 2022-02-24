Puerto Rico wakes up with 10 new deaths from COVID-19

Puerto Rico woke up this Thursday with 10 new deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Health Department.

With this number, the total accumulated in this line rose to 4,098 since the emergency began until today.

According to the agency’s BioPortal, No more than 10 deaths have been reported on the same day since February 10, when the report included 12 deaths.

So far this month, Health has reported 172 deaths from the virus. The island averages two deaths per day, based on a seven-day period.

The agency explained that five of the deceased were not vaccinated, three had not received their booster dose and two had already completed their vaccination cycle.

“People of any age with underlying medical conditions are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19,” the agency said in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 20; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 8; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 3.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

160 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

155 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

52 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 121which is broken down into 108 are adults and 13 pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am stood at 5.54%, one percentage point less than the percentage reported yesterday. In addition, the positivity rate has not been placed at 5% for more than three months. The last time a similar percentage was reported was on December 14, when the figure was 4.87%, according to the Health BioPortal.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be updated at noon.