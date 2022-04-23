Health

Puerto Rico wakes up with 179 people hospitalized for COVID-19

Puerto Rico woke up this Saturday with 179 people hospitalized for COVID-19a number that reflects an increase of four patients compared to the figure reported yesterday by the Health Department.

The total number of patients, according to the agency, is divided between 138 adults and 41 minors. The number of patients in intensive care will be reported at noon.

Meanwhile, the Health BioPortal showed at 7:00 am that the virus positivity rate on the island dropped to 23.36%which translates to one percentage point less than yesterday.

The agency shows on its website that the positivity rate by municipalities on the island is also high, with levels of community transmission of infections in red (high) in the 78 towns.

For the second day in a row, The agency reported deaths as a result of the virus, so the total accumulated in this line remains at 4,190.

The rest of the epidemiological and statistical data, as well as the number of patients in intensive care, will be reported at noon in the Complete COVID-19 Report.

stay connected to elnuevodia.com for the expansion of this story.

