Puerto Rico wakes up with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 14.05%

Puerto Rico woke up this Tuesday with a positivity rate of COVID-19 at 14.05%, the highest percentage since last February 4, when it stood at 14.04%, according to the Data BioPortal of the Health Department.

In addition, the number translates into an increase of two percentage points compared to the percentage reported yesterday, Monday.

The figure is above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), while experts on the island recommend 3%.

“The COVID-19 vaccine offers greater protection against COVID-19. Stay up to date, get vaccinated with the booster dose, “recommended Health, through a tweet.

The agency reported no deaths from the virus in its report today, so the total accumulated deaths in this line remains at 4,177.

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized patients COVID-19 increased to 71and is broken down into 48 adults and 23 pediatric patients.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be expanded at noon.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día yesterday, several experts urged people to maintain health and prevention measures, especially during the Holy Week festivities.

“We recommend that you maintain non-restrictive public health measures, such as the use of a mask in places where the vaccination of people and closed places cannot be verified, hand washing and distancing in places where people remove their masks because They’re going to eat or whatever.” expressed the president of the College of Medical Surgeons, Víctor Ramos Otero.