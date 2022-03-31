Puerto Rico wakes up with four new deaths from COVID-19

Puerto Rico woke up this Thursday with four new deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Health Department.

The new deaths brought the total accumulated in this line on the island to 4,170.

The deceased are two women from the Arecibo region, aged 71 and 76, and two men from the Caguas and Ponce regions, aged 51 and 73, respectively. According to the agency, one of the deceased was not vaccinated, two had not received the booster dose and the other had completed his series of doses.

“Receiving the second booster dose helps strengthen your system and reduces the risk of serious illness,” the agency said in a tweet.

The average number of deaths unvaccinated people for every 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- it is 3 of one out of a population of 532,723.

In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) , the average number of deaths per 100,000 is 0, out of a population of 1,247,339. Meanwhile, the mortality rate from COVID-19 for vaccinated with booster doses per 100.00 is also 0, out of a population of 1,413,632.

As Health has indicated, the population figures in each line are constantly changing, as people are vaccinated, as they reach the time apt to receive the booster, or while the number of people who receive the booster increases.

In total, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 28 deaths of unvaccinated people, 17 deaths of vaccinated people and 11 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster.

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 36which is broken down into 33 adults and three pediatric patients.

Of these, there four adults in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), all connected to a fan. There are no pediatric patients in intensive care.

The updated positivity rate at noon was 6.31%. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate not be greater than 5%, while experts in Puerto Rico recommend 3%.

On the other hand, the daily average of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- amounts to 90, while that of probable cases is 173.