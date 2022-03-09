Puerto Rico wakes up with four new deaths from COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Wednesday four new deaths from COVID-19bringing to 4,144 the total number of fatalities attributed to the pandemic, which began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency indicated that one deceased was not vaccinated against the virus, two others had two doses (without the booster dose) and the fourth victim had the drug booster.

The deceased were between 60 and 79 years old, according to the noon update on the Data BioPortal. The deaths occurred on February 18 (1), March 1 (2), and March 8 (1).

There have been 825 deaths on the island so far in 2022, most of them (607) in January. So far in March, 14 deaths have accumulated. At the moment, the daily average of deaths is two.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 –in a period of 30 days– is 11; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 4; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 1.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

88 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 554,480 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 554,480 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 76 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,291,447 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,291,447 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 35 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,347,767 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Demographics of deceased:

Breakdown of deaths from COVID-19 reported on March 9, 2022. (Capture)

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized for the disease stood at 51, divided into 45 adults and six pediatric cases. Among the adults there are 13 confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), eight of them connected to a ventilator.

According to the data compiled in the BioPortal, the last time fewer than 60 hospitalizations were recorded before the wave due to the omicron variant it was on December 19, when the total rose to 53.

In addition, the positivity rate -updated at noon- is at 4.13%, according to Health, below the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 62, while the average number of probable cases is 94.

Regarding vaccination, 2,933,602 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.4%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,639,214 (85.8%) have completed the dose series.

To date, 162,846 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,347,767 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,337,290 eligible to receive it (57.7%).

“Getting a booster dose greatly reduces the risk of getting seriously ill,” pointed out the dependency.

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.