Puerto Rico wakes up with three new deaths from COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Saturday three new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line on the island to 4,133.

According to the agency, two of the deceased were not vaccinated, and the other had not received a booster dose.

“You can get a booster dose if 5 months have passed since your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; or 2 months of the Janssen single dose″explained the dependency in a tweet.

In the noon update it was reported that the deceased were two men aged 76 and 85, from the Bayamón region, and a 44-year-old man, from the Caguas region. The deaths occurred between February 27 and March 2.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 14; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 5; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

96 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 75which is broken down into 67 adults and eight pediatric patients.

There are 15 adults in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 10 are on a ventilator. There are no pediatric patients in intensive care.

While, the reported positivity rate at noon was 4.47%.

On the other hand, the daily average of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- amounts to 74, while that of probable cases is 106.

Additionally, 2,931,504 eligible individuals ages 5 and older (95.3%) have received at least one dose of licensed COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, 2,635,814 (85.7%) have completed the dose series.

At least 162,125 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,336,002 people aged 12 or over have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,329,268 eligible to receive it (57.4%).

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.