Puglia by Angelina Jolie: in Martina Franca for her new film

By the time you read this article, Angelina Jolie it may not be very far from you. Especially if you are from Puglia and live in the province of Taranto, a Martina Francathe baroque town that the American diva has chosen as the set for the film she directs, Without Bloodbased on the novel Bloodless from Alessandro Baricco.

Angelina Jolie Shutterstock / Tinseltown

The first to announce with a post on Facebook the arrival of the actress and director in Valle d’Itria was Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works of the municipality of Martina Franca. “Our splendid historic center will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film in the coming weeks,” wrote Palmisano. “It is not the first time that a film has been shot in Martina but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production”. The reference is to the FremantleBritish entertainment giant with whom Angelina Jolie has signed a three-year agreement for the making of films, serials and documentaries.

Piazza Maria Immacolata, the tourist hub of the historic center of Martina Franca. The portico was designed by the Tarantino architect Davide Conversano in 1854 to house the market. Shutterstock / Jan Cattaneo

It was Jolie herself who chose the location in which to set Without Bloodinspired, like many other international stars, by the beauty of Puglia: last March the actress had landed with a private jet at Brindisi airport with one of her daughters and had spent a few days on the Lecce coast, in Torre Chianca. He then visited Martina Franca which, also thanks to the work of the Apulian Film Commission, had prevailed Matera as a set of the film.