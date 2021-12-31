Pugliese Ciaccio, recovery of unpaid emergency room tickets. The new provisions

The “Pugliese-Ciaccio” Hospital of Catanzaro – we read in a press – has for some time started the procedure, required by law, for the recovery of unpaid tickets for access codes to the white and green Emergency Department, this procedure of recovery takes place through the Revenue and Collection Agency which notifies the non-payment notices.

In order to provide information and support to users on the procedure in question, the Company has set up a special working group for the handling of the related practices, which will be received by the public at the Administrative Office of the Ticket Desk First Floor of the building. Outpatient Clinic Presidium “A. Apulian “.

In compliance with the provisions aimed at containing the infection by Covid-19 Virus and in consideration of the surge in infections recorded in recent days as well as in order to limit the number of accesses, citizens should preferably contact the telephone numbers 0961883951/0961883953/0961883955 , on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, excluding holidays, starting from Tuesday 4 January 2022, to request information as well as to make an appointment with the operators in charge.

Communications and requests for clarification regarding the procedure in question can also be sent to the certified email address: ticketps@pecaocz.it

We take this opportunity to clarify that, on the letter delivered, the date of January 10, 2022 is indicated as the deadline for payment, however this deadline is not to be considered mandatory and therefore all payments that will be completed by March 31 2022 will be considered valid. .