Puig announces that the Degree will be taught at the UA

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puighas announced the implementation at the University of Alicante (UA) of the Medicine Degreea decision that will allow the recovery of the studies that were taught in this institution until its segregation to become part of the university offer of the Miguel Hernández University of Elx, created in December 1996. It is a claim that in recent years has reiterated the UA, which insisted on imparting this degree so demanded by the students year after year and that in the last university pre-registration it was left with a cut-off mark between 13.3 and 13.5 in the C. Valenciana.

However, despite having since 2018 with the approval of the studies by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca)the UA ran into a blockage of the situation, among other things due to the refusal of other universities to expand the offer -under the pretext of the lack of MIR places so that graduates could later exercise- and due to the question of internships in hospitals.

Today, the head of the Consell has advanced the decision, after holding a meeting with the rector of the UA, Amparo Navarroon the Sant Vicent del Raspeig campus, accompanied by the Ministers of Health, Ana Barceló, and of Innovation and Universities, Caroline Pascualas well as the president of the Social Council of the University of Alicante, Adolf Utor.

As confirmed by the Minister Carolina Pascual, Medicine will be offered again at the UA for the 2023-24 academic yearin just over a year. So, the Valencian universities will offer almost 900 places for this degree. Thus, the first promotion will graduate before the end of the current decade.

Likewise, he pointed out that the recovery of the degree “It responds to the high demand for these studies and the growing need for medical professionals”. “The UA requested the implementation and its request meets the planned regulation and contributes to solving the need for an increase in trained personnel”, he pointed out.





There will be 75 new places

The authorization, by the Consell, of the implantation of Medicine at the University of Alicante It will allow adding 75 places to the university offer of these studies in the Valencian Community and increasing it by 10%. Specifically, the new degree will be studied at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Alicante, where the Nursery grade.

Curriculum approved in 2018 The study plan foresees 75 places for the degree, which will consist of «360 credits, in six academic years. During the first two years, students receive basic training that then allows them to face clinical training during the 3rd to 5th years, to finish with the 6th year totally dedicated to clinical practices and the end-of-degree project.

The creation of these new studies has been agreed “with scientific criteria, thinking of the general interest and knowing the need to strengthen education in the health field and the creation of new jobs”pointed out the president, who added that the province of Alicante, with all its demographic, social and economic potential, “was deficient” in this sense and “he urgently needed to expand his medical studies”.

Puig has underlined that the decision represents a “great opportunity” to strengthen education and health as pillars of the welfare state and to promote synergies with the Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) that place Alicante as a “research pole” in the field of medicine.

For the president, Health is a priority for the Valencian Government, as evidenced by the “firm commitment” to improving university education. “The figures are there: Valencian universities have 770 places for Medicine degrees; In 2020, 764 students graduated and the public health system has 788 MIR places in the Valencian Community, 30% more than six years ago”.

The rector of the UA, Amparo Navarrohas welcomed the decision of the Generalitat and has stated that the institution assumes “with the utmost responsibility the implementation of a Degree in Medicine that has all the guarantees of quality”.

Navarro considers that “heThe demand for Medicine was a hand outstretched to the demands for training and assistance and, therefore, a great opportunity for the province of Alicante also in the field of biomedical research, in which the University of Alicante already occupied a prominent role”. The rector has underlined the role played by the Social Council in the process and has thanked his commitment to the UA and the citizens of Alicante.

For his part, the president of the Social Council, Adolfo Utor, who has also applauded the Consell’s decision, has pointed out: “With this announcement we all win, society and the seven counties of the province of Alicante, since, at last, we will reach training levels similar to those of the national average”.





Generational relief

The Minister of Universal Health, Ana Barceló, has also pointed out that the implementation of the new studies “will allow to increase the number of trained professionals in the Valencian Community, and this, together with the increase in MIR training places, will make it possible to better plan personnel needs for the coming years”.

As Puig has explained, it will mean “a new impulse” for Valencian health, since it will constitute “a reinforcement of the present” and also a “preventive treatment”, because, as he has indicated, 2027 constitutes “the turning point in the generational change of the Valencian health workforce”.

As you have emphasized, the Generalitat is preparing for this challenge of generational change “with the continued reinforcement of MIR positions, attending to the specialties that present the most needs and with the increase in university places”.

The implementation of these studies at the University of Alicante will allow act in the face of the gap between the health vocation of Alicante and the available university placesPuig has also indicated, who has also referred to the synergies between university medicine and the innovative ecosystem that is already underway in this province.

Puig has placed the strengthening of Health as a fundamental axis of action, and has referred in this context to the consolidation of places to alleviate temporality, which has been reflected in a public job offer of 21,500, 10,000 more than planned, and the reinforcement of 6,000 new toilets that will be incorporated into the workforce of all the Valencian departments, “the largest in the history of the Valencian Community”.