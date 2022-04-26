Puig announces that the Degree will be taught at the UA

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puighas announced the implementation at the University of Alicante (UA) of the Medicine Degreea decision that will allow the recovery of the studies that were taught at this institution until its segregation to become part of the university offer of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, created in December 1996.

This has been advanced by the head of the Consell during an appearance before the media after holding a meeting with the rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro, on the Sant Vicent del Raspeig campus, accompanied by the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, and the Minister of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society, Carolina Pascual, as well as the President of the Social Council of the University of Alicante, Adolfo Utor.

The president stressed that the decision represents a “great opportunity” to strengthen education and health as pillars of the welfare state and to promote synergies with the Miguel Hernández University that position the province as a “research pole” in the field of Medicine.

There will be 75 new places

The authorization, by the Consell, of the implantation of Medicine at the University of Alicante It will allow adding 75 places to the university offer of these studies in the Valencian Community and increasing it by 10%. Specifically, the new Degree will be studied at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Alicante, where the Nursery grade.

The creation of these new studies has been agreed “with scientific criteria, thinking of the general interest and knowing the need to strengthen Education in the health field and the creation of new positions”, said the president, who added that the province of Alicante, with all its demographic, social and economic potential, “was deficient” in this sense and “urgently needed to expand medical studies”, and stressed that, from now on, it will be possible to decide, by the UV, the implementation schedule and the organization of the studies.

Ximo Puig has also underlined that Health is a priority for the Valencian Government, as evidenced by the “firm commitment” to improving university education. “The figures are there: Valencian universities have 770 places for Medicine degrees; in 2020, 764 students graduated and the public health system has 788 MIR places in the Valencian Community, 30% more than six years ago” .

Generational relief

“The new Faculty of Medicine of Alicante will be a new impulse in this commitment”, which constitutes “a reinforcement of the present” and also a “preventive treatment”, because, as it has indicated, 2027 constitutes “the turning point in the generational change of the Valencian healthcare staff” and the first promotion of graduates in Medicine from the UA will leave before the end of the current decade and will be ready to join the Valencian healthcare staff.

As he has emphasized, the Generalitat is preparing for this challenge of generational change “with the continued reinforcement of MIR vacancies, attending to the specialties that present the greatest needs and with the increase in university vacancies”.

The implementation of these studies at the University of Alicante will make it possible to act on the gap between Alicante’s health vocation and the available university places, Puig has also indicated, who has also referred to the synergies between university medicine and the innovative ecosystem that already is underway in this province.

Puig has placed the strengthening of Health as a fundamental axis of action, and has referred in this context to the consolidation of places to alleviate temporality, which has been reflected in a public job offer of 21,500, 10,000 more than planned, and the reinforcement of 6,000 new toilets that will be incorporated into the workforce of all the Valencian departments, “the largest in the history of the Valencian Community”.

Increase in professionals

The Minister of Universal Health, Ana Barceló, has also pointed out that the implementation of the new studies “will allow the number of professionals trained in the Valencian Community to be increased, and this, together with the increase in MIR training places, will make possible a better planning of personnel needs for the coming years”.

For her part, the Minister of Universities, Carolina Pascual, has indicated that recovery of the Medicine Degree at the University of Alicante “responds to the high demand for these studies and the growing need for medical professionals”. “The UA requested the implementation and its request meets the planned regulation and contributes to solving the need for an increase in trained personnel”, she pointed out.





The rector of the University of Alicante, Amparo Navarro, has celebrated the decision of the Generalitat and has affirmed that the institution assumes “with the maximum responsibility the implantation of a Degree in Medicine that has all the guarantees of quality”.

Navarro considers that “the demand for Medicine was a hand outstretched to the demands for training and assistance and, therefore, a great opportunity for the province of Alicante also in terms of biomedical research, in which the University of Alicante already occupied a featured role”. The rector has underlined the role played by the Social Council in the process and has thanked her for her commitment to the UA and to the citizens of Alicante.

In this sense, the president of the Social Council, Adolfo Utor, who has also applauded the Consell’s decision, has pointed out: “With this announcement we all win, society and the seven counties of the province of Alicante, since, at last, we will reach training levels similar to those of the national average”.