Puig debuted ON in KBO, they wore Cuban pitchers in Japan. Summary Cubans in Asia – SwingComplete

By Juan Paez

Yasiel Puig did not wait long to give his first good hit in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO, its acronym in English). On the day of this Saturday, the Opening Day of the Korean circuit, the outfielder had a positive performance to start his career in Korea with the Kiwoom Heroes, which lost 7×2 against Lotte Giants.

The Wild Horse, who signed a one-year deal, was lined up as the cleanup hitter and right-hand outfielder. Overall, he went 1-for-2, with a single in his first at-bat and two walks. In fact, the Cuban reached base in his first three appearances at the plate, as he hit the ball on his first valid chance and then hit the two walks. Later, in his last at-bat, he flied out to left field. His average closed at .500.

Moving on to the Doosan Bears’ 6×4 win over the Hanwha Eagles, José Miguel Fernández was designated hitter and hit third. Best of all, he responded too, going 2-for-4 with an RBI (1) and a strikeout (.500). For Fernandez, it is his fourth season in the Asian fair, all with the Doosan Bears. Since its premiere, the islander is the man with the most hits in the KBO, with 568 hits, including the two on Saturday.

PA JAPAN

In the action of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB, its acronym in English), the Cuban pitchers were key in the victory of the Chunichi Dragons 4×3 over the Hiroshima Toyo Carps. As relievers, Yariel Rodríguez and Raidel Martínez signed up important blank relievers.

Rodríguez came first and scored his third hold of the harvest. He pitched 1.0 scoreless inning with no hit and one strikeout (0.00 PCL). Immediately followed by Martínez, who also earned a hold (1), striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect 1.0 inning.

Also for Chunichi, Dayán Viciedo was first baseman and fourth batter, with a 3-1 matchday, a double and a base on balls (.214).

Finally, Leonys Martín and Adeiny Hechavarría responded in the comprehensive victory of Chiba Lotte Marines 8×1 against Saitama Seibu Lions. Martín went 1-3, with RBI and strikeout (.130), while Adeiny Hechavarría came off the bench, defended third base and went 1-1, with runs scored (.300).

