PUIGUIPEDIA / “Windfall” + “Black Crab” + “Today the world is fixed”

wind fall

A man breaks into a billionaire’s vacant vacation home, but everything goes awry when he and his wife arrive on a last-minute plan.

American thriller directed by Charlie McDowell, from a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker and Justin Lader. It stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.

black crab

Six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could end the war. Equipped with limited equipment to survive such conditions, not knowing what they are wearing or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to question what they are willing to sacrifice for their own survival.

Directed by Adam Berg and starring Noomi Rapace, David Dencik and Aliette Opheim.

Today the world is fixed

David “el Griego” Samaras is the general producer of the popular talk show “Today the world is fixed”, where alleged ordinary people resolve conflicts of relationships, couples, friendships, work, parents and children. The most enduring bond in his life is Benito, his 9-year-old son, the product of an occasional relationship. The story changes completely when he finds out that Benito is not his son. The search for the real dad will lead them to a crossroads much bigger than the one they came out to face.

Directed by Ariel Winograd and starring Leonardo Sbaraglia, Benjamín Otero and Charo López among others.