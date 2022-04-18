Pujols continues his march towards 700 home runs at a steady pace

Albert Pujols hit his second home run of the season, the 681st of his career, in the St. Louis Cardinals’ loss to division rival the Milwaukee Brewers.

“La Maquina’s” three-run shot was key to keeping San Luis in the game, but it wasn’t enough to win.

One thing about Pujols’ home run, connected to left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby, is that it was the pitcher number 442 that the Dominican has hit a home run in his career, being the second most in major league history behind Barry Bonds, according to ESPN’s statistics department.

Then, the summary of the performances of the Dominicans in the Major Leagues:

Kelvin Gutiérrez: 4-2, with a double, two RBIs and one scored; Jorge Mateo: 4-3, with an RBI; Felix Bautista: Hitless, scoreless inning, walked one and struck out one in the Orioles’ 5-0 win over the Yankees.

Manny Machado: 4-0; Luis Garcia: One inning pitched with no runs or baserunners allowed in the Padres’ 2-1 win over the Braves.

Marcell Ozuna: 4-1, one home runone RBI and another scored in the Braves’ loss.

Hanser Alberto: 2-1, with an RBI in the Dodgers’ 9-1 victory over the Reds.

Arístides Aquino: 4-0 in the defeat of the Reds.

Julio Rodríguez: 4-1, with one RBI and another scored; Diego Castillo: pitched one inning, allowed one hit, allowed no runs and struck out one in the Mariners’ 7-2 victory over the Astros.

Jose Siri: 4-0; Ronel Blanco: One inning pitched, allowed two hits and one run in the Astros’ loss.

Willy Adames: 3-0, walked twice, scored one run and drove in another; Jandel Gustave – One inning pitched with no hits or runs allowed, striking out 1 in the Brewers’ 6-5 win over the Cardinals.

Albert Pujols: 3-1, with a home run, three RBIs, one run scored and a walk in the Cardinals’ loss.

Eloy Jiménez: 3-0 with a base on balls; Anderson Severino: Pitch two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits, three runs and striking out one in the White Sox’s 9-3 loss to the Rays.

Wander Franco: 5-2, with a double, two runs scored and one RBI; Manuel Margot: 4-3, with a double, a base on balls, an RBI and another scored; Francisco Mejía: 5-1, with two RBIs and one scored, in the Rayas victory.

Jesús Sánchez: 6-3, with two RBIs and one scored; Bryan de la Cruz: 4-2, one RBI, one run scored and one walk in the Marlins’ 11-3 victory over the Phillies.

Jean Segura: 4-0; Cristopher Sánchez: pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed four hits, three runs, walked two and struck out three in the Phillies’ loss.

John Soto: 3-0, received two walks; Nelson Cruz: 5-1; Maikel Franco: 3-1, a double, received a walk; Víctor Robles: 3-1, with two RBIs, in the Nationals’ 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 4-0; Santiago Espinal: 3-1, with an RBI and a stolen base in the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory over the A’s.

Cristian Pache: 4-0 with a run scored in the defeat of the Athletics.

Starling Marte: 4-0 in the 5-0 victory of the Metros against the Rattlesnakes.

Ketel Marte: 3-1, with a base on balls; Geraldo Perdomo: 2-0, with a base on balls in the defeat of the Rattlesnakes.

Raphael Devers: 4-2 with two runs scored in the Red Sox’s 8-1 victory over the Twins.

Jorge Polanco: 3-0 with a negotiated base on balls; Gary Sanchez: 3-1; Miguel Sanó: 1-0 with two walks in the loss of the Twins.

Jose Ramirez: 4-1; Amed Rosario: 2-0, a base on balls and a run scored; Francisco Reyes: 4-0.