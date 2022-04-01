Pujols went to the greats

While the happy return of Albert Pujols to the Cardinals touches the heart, both for the nostalgic future Hall of Famer and the fans who supported him when he played in St. Louis and with other teams – there is also a high expectation that whoever was a feared slugger can bring in some production from the designated hitter position.

Succeeding as a DH is much more complicated than some in baseball might think. Therefore, the Cardinals decided to consider the 42-year-old veteran for the job, due to the richness and depth of his experience and his great record of fighting in the batter’s box.

Pujols arrives with his experience… and production

Pujols, a Cardinal from 2001-2011 when he won three NL MVP Awards and led the franchise to two World Series titles, will wear the familiar No. 5 in St. Louis but will no longer patrol the first defense basis. Four-time Gold Glove winner Paul Goldschmidt owns that spot, which means Pujols will get most of his playing time as a DH or pinch hitter in tight situations down the stretch of games. Designated hitter is a role that the Dominican knows very well since he was with the Angels. In addition, Pujols has in the past gone to a number of contemporary Hall of Fame-caliber players for advice on how to deal with this often-complicated position.

Pujols meeting with Molina and Wainwright

“In the beginning, when I was as a DH on several occasions, I had to call (Dominican) David Ortiz to guide me through everything and help me. I also spoke with (Puerto Rican) Edgar Martinez when I went to Seattle, so I feel comfortable in that position,” Pujols said. . “You have to have the right mindset for this role and you have to prepare for it. It’s not easy, but when you know you have to prepare to take it on, it helps. You have to find a little routine to prepare yourself.”

Cardinals president John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Mármol entered spring training hoping that one of the organization’s young internal candidates — Juan Yépez, Nolan Gorman or Lars Nootbaar — could take over. the role of DB. But when those players battled it out in the batter’s box, the organization shifted focus to a familiar face. A career .297 hitter, Pujols has 679 homers, 2,150 RBIs and 3,301 hits. He needs 18 home runs to pass Alex Rodriguez for fourth place all-time and 21 homers to join Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth as the only players to reach 700 career home runs. “At the end of the day, when you look at that BD stand, do you need a veteran there? It is not useful? Yes,” said Mármol, who thinks Pujols will have no problem getting ready for Opening Day on April 7 at Busch Stadium against the Pirates. “When you’re asking someone to pinch basically four at-bats – that’s basically what it is – it’s learned, and experience helps.

Marmol decided the Cardinals needed DH experience after a discussion with Corey Dickerson, a veteran the team signed to DH from the left side of the plate. The last time Pujols was a full-time DH with the Angels was in 2017 — prior to Shohei Ohtani’s arrival — and he hit .241 with 23 homers and 101 RBIs.

KNOW MORE

Expectations

Two days after returning to the Cardinals, he made his spring debut yesterday, facing the Nationals.

..the charm

In his first at-bat, with the bases loaded, he hit into a double play. On the second he flied out to third and on the third he hit to right.

Situation

Minutes after hitting his hit since returning to the Cardinals, he received a text message telling him his wife’s brain surgery was a success.