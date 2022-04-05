Pujols will make history as the starting DH on Thursday
Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when the Dominican slugger begins his final season in the majors on Thursday, making a return to Busch Stadium.
Cardinals manager Oliver Mármol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the team where he became a star, will be the designated hitter in his 22nd game on Opening Day.
Pujols will tie Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for the second most, behind only Pete Rose, who has 23 during his career.
“I don’t want to create expectations, since I prefer a surprise. I’ll try to enjoy it,” Pujols said heading into the home stretch of spring training in Jupiter, Florida. “It’s going to be emotional for me and the fans for sure. this season”.
The 10-time All-Star later released a statement confirming that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Deidre, after 22 years of marriage. Deidre Pujols underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor discovered in October.
“I know it’s not the most opportune time with opening day approaching and other family events that have occurred,” Pujols said. “These situations are never easy and it is something that just happened from one day to the next. As a devout Christian, it’s something I never wanted to happen,” he added.
Pujols asked for “our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”
On the diamond, Pujols could occasionally fill in for Paul Goldschmidt at first base during the season, and he was expected to have some filming there before the trip to St. Louis.
The Cardinals will essentially use him as a DH or pinch hitter in the late innings, in addition to capitalizing on his clubhouse experience.
Pujols, 42, and his close friend, Yadier Molina, have already said they will retire after this season. The same goes for right-hander Adam Wainwright, who accompanied the two to World Series championships in 2006 and 2011.
After playing with the Angels and Dodgers last year, Pujols returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs.
Though he batted just .236 with 17 home runs in 2021, the three-time NL MVP is still something left-handed pitchers have to fear, averaging .294 with 13 home runs in just 136 at-bats, making him in a piece than the one with the most depth to the Cardinals.
“It’s well blended,” Marmol said. “He has a fixation to say goodbye on high. It’s in top condition, it feels good, and with its quality, every time you take a shift, you’ll feel better. On the mental and physical side, he is ready to go.”
Wainwright, 40, was selected to start the opening game. It will be the sixth time that he has to do it for San Luis.
“Me and them two are the last ones left here, and it’s special to have them with me at the end of my career,” Pujols said. “Hopefully we can fight for a championship. It would be so perfect.”