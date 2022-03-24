Pulisic warns the Tri with having a team to win in the Azteca

Editorial Mediotiempo and Enrique Martínez Villar

both in League of Nations As in the Qualifying game, Christian Pulisic scored a goal against Mexico and although he was not in the defeat of the Tri on the gold Cupthe striker of Chelseawarns that the selection of the stars and stripes has what to compete with and win for the fourth time the team of Greardo Martino.

“I think we are a more confident group of guys. We understand the quality that we have and we believe that we can come here and compete and really look for the result”, she said at a press conference.

‘Captain America’ As the American attacker is known, he does not believe that the altitude of Mexico City could be a factor for this Thursday’s match in the Concacaf qualifier.

“There’s nothing big that these guys aren’t ready for. Of course it’s going to be a tough game, a tough atmosphere to be in. Of course we are far from the altitude, It’s going to be a battle no matter what. It’s another game where we have to compete and try to win.”

Pulisic recognized what a victory would mean against Mexico at Aztec stadiumwhere they are not afraid of the altitude, because in addition to hitting the pride of the Mexicans, they would also practically come close to qualifying for the world Cup.

“Of course it would mean everything. We know it will not be easy. We have the best of them in the last two games, but that means there will be nothing for tomorrow. we will have to fightWe’re going to need another top performance to do the things we’ve been doing the last two games and we’re going to need an incredible performance to win the game tomorrow.”

Not going to the World Cup is an experience that cannot be relived

TO Russia 2018 the selection of United States stayed out of the world Cupeven did not even reach Repechage positions, so this generation does not want to live a similar experience again.

“Of course. We use it as motivation. We were very upset and now we want to qualify. We have the opportunity now and we definitely don’t want to go through that again.”

