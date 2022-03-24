Pulisic’s contempt that provokes the anger of the fans barely reached Mexico

Pulisic’s new controversy upon his arrival in Mexico

March 23, 2022 3:45 p.m.

Mexico and the United States play the Concacaf classic at the Azteca stadium, where 3 gold points are played for both teams. In the middle of the logistics for the game was the shelter to the selection of the stars and stripes.

One of the players who would have shown his discomfort was Christian Pulisic, who put as a pretext what happened at the La Corregidora stadium, weeks ago, and asked for personal protection to get to CDMX.

When the United States players got off the bus that took them to the team hotel, the most apathetic was Pulisic, who did not even want to offer photographs to the few US fans who were stationed outside.

Why does Pulisic generate controversy against Mexico?

It all started when Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic celebrated a goal against Guillermo Ochoa in the Nations League with the phrase “I am the man in the mirror” after Paco Memo’s words in which he assured that other teams see Mexico as a mirror .

