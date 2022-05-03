Pulisic’s father fuels rumors about his future

33 games played but 17 of them coming off the bench. It is no longer just the ankle injury or the coronavirus, Christian Pulisic, who doesn’t know what it’s like to play the 90′ ​​this season, is a supporting actor for Thomas Tuchel. Werner, Mount and Havertz, their first swords for the attack trident, deprive Lukaku, Ziyech and the American, who is not satisfied with their situation, of opportunities.

If Real Madrid did not get it right with Eden Hazard as a potential substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo, neither does Chelsea seem to have done it with the American as a replacement for the Belgian. At 23 years old, and signed at the checkbook for nearly 60 million two and a half years ago, he sees how his prominence is fading, and his more than promising progression, at risk of stagnating. And this despite the fact that notable production numbers Pulisic in the Premier League, who with a ratio of 0.54 goals or assists per game is the second best behind Mason Mount (0.81). One month ago, La Gazzetta dello Sport slipped the interest of Juventus in Pulisic before the more than probable departure of Dybala as a free agent.

And now, his father, Mark, has taken it upon himself to add more uncertainty to an already uncertain future after Roman Abramovich’s step aside as owner of the London club and a course that is certainly enigmatic. “The sad thing is that he loves this club, his teammates and London… He puts body and soul into being a professional. Onward and upward, my boy…big 6 months ahead…”, wrote the father of the blue player on his social networks in a cryptic message, to delete it minutes later. Rüdiger and Christensen will leave as free agents, and the shadow of doubt also hangs over Azpilicueta, Mount or Reece James. Another problem for Chelsea.