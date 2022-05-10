Pulmonary fibrosis risk with Covid vaccine: what it is

A study carried out by the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and published onAmerican Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine highlighted a correlation between the Covid vaccine and the fibrosis pulmonary idiopathic, a rare disease that affects between 30,000 and 50,000 people in Italy. It is a disease that progresses gradually, and results in respiratory failure. Its course is characterized by episodes of exacerbation that can even lead to death.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, is among the pathologies indicated by the protocols of the Ministry of Health that identify individuals fragile. Those who therefore took precedence in the vaccination campaign because they are more exposed to the damage caused by the Sars-Cov-2 infection.

The researchers detected severe episodes of exacerbation in patients who have this disease after a short period of time, between 3 and 5 days, from vaccination against the coronavirus. The invitation is to carefully monitor these patients, while reiterating the need for vaccination.

What are flare-ups of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Professor Luca Richeldi, director of the Pulmonology Unit of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation IRCCS and Professor of Pneumology of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart explained that IPF is characterized by aggravations acute clinical conditions of which the cause is often unknown.

In some cases they are linked to an infectious cause, a pulmonary thromboembolism, exposure to dust and toxic substances in the environment. Exacerbations have one mortality which reaches 80% and are the main cause of death of patients with this pathology. No specific therapies are currently available, but high-dose corticosteroids are used, with no significant results. Exacerbations are “catastrophic events,” the doctor stressed. That “it is good to intercept promptly”.

What is the link with the Covid vaccine discovered in Gemini

Up 10 patients hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for an exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, 4 they had received a dose of mRna Covid vaccine (one the first, one the second and two the booster). The temporal proximity between the administration of the drug and the onset of symptoms indicates that it would have been the preparation against Sars-Cov-2 that triggered the exacerbation of the disease.

Patients showed indices of inflammation high levels and from the CT scan a widespread involvement of the pulmonary interstitium has clearly emerged. All patients underwent treatments with high oxygen flows and high doses of cortisone. Two patients died during hospitalization.

The study emphasizes that this is a rare event that occurred in the context of a rare disease. It could be the liberation of cytokines inflammatory, which we talked about here, after the vaccination to have triggered the flare-up processes. In the IPF guidelines to date, vaccines are not indicated as risk factors for exacerbations. However, considering that cases have also been reported after flu shots, for Gemini experts these drugs should be on the list.

We have talked to you here about the onset of myocarditis after the Covid vaccine in young people. And while there are concerns about the loss of efficacy of current preparations, the Covid vaccine effective against all variants is on the way, as explained here.