Pulmonary nodular lymphoid hyperplasia found in a patient with Sjögren’s syndrome

Immunohistochemical analysis showing the presence of B lymphocytes in lymphoid follicles without kappa and lambda restriction of light chains and T lymphocytes in interfollicular areas (arrowheads). Photo: Case Report/Rheumatology International.

Pulmonary nodular lymphoid hyperplasia (PNLH), also known as pseudolymphoma, is a rare benign lesion characterized by the infiltration of mature polyclonal lymphocytes and plasma cells.

According to the literature, patients with PNLH do not usually have identifiable systemic diseases. However, it has been more commonly described in association with primary Sjögren’s syndrome (SS) than with other rheumatic diseases.

It was a 50-year-old woman, non-smoker and previously healthy, who presented chest tightness, later in a traffic accident it was found that she had a lung mass.

Physical examination and laboratory findings were normal; however, a computed tomography (CT) scan of the chest revealed two suspected malignant lung masses and lesions in the same lobe.

Among all the tests performed, a second biopsy revealed a lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate with foamy histiocytes. In addition, an atypical resection showed at the microscopic level a nodular mass with well-defined margins.

On histological examination, a lymphoproliferative process with abundant lymphoid follicles with well-preserved germinal centers and mantle areas together with mature plasma cells interfollicular were found. A second biopsy revealed a lymphoplasmacytic infiltrate of foamy histiocytes.

As malignancy could not be ruled out, an atypical resection was performed, an intraoperative biopsy sample was performed that macroscopically reflected a nodular mass with well-defined margins.

Immunohistochemical analysis revealed the presence of lymphocytes B in lymphoid follicles and T lymphocytes in interfollicular areas and among other clinical criteria evaluated, made the diagnosis of PNLH and was referred for evaluation to investigate a potential association with a connective tissue disease.

A Schirmer test revealed hyposecretion. tear in the right eyeand parotid scintigraphy showed dysfunction severe in both parotid glands. Tests performed were positive for antinuclear antibodies (ANA) and Anti-SSA 60, confirming the suspicion of primary Sjögren’s syndrome.

In conclusion, although it is a rare association and the mechanisms remain unknown, PNLH should be considered in patients with primary Sjögren’s syndrome who present with pulmonary nodules or masses.

In addition, when PNLH is diagnosed, a complete medical history should be taken along with a physical examination to rule out underlying systemic disorders such as Sjögren’s Syndrome.

