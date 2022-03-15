Pulmonologist José Pedro Arcos is the new president of the National Academy of Medicine | the daily

“The main objective of the statute of the Academy [Nacional de Medicina, ANM] is to stimulate knowledge and research in all fields of medical science. I receive the presidency as an honor and I accept the responsibility conferred on me,” said neurologist José Pedro Arcos at the inauguration ceremony of the new ANM authorities, on Thursday, before authorities from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP). , the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of the Republic.

Arcos will be the new president for the next two years in office, replacing nuclear medicine doctor Graciela Lago, who had assumed the presidency of the Academy in 2020.

The ANM “starts a new cycle, renewing its authorities. Those of us who had the responsibility of leading it in these last two years celebrate decades of work that preceded us, consolidating a tradition of service to citizens and successive governments”, Lago outlined in his closing speech. “It is an honor for academics to be able to advise on knowledge from the health sciences, with a heartfelt ethical and supportive approach,” he added.

What’s done and pending

A few days after taking office, in an interview with the daily, Lago stated that “the idea” of his period was to continue what his predecessors had done, the doctors Guido Berro, Enrique Pons and Henry Cohen. “They are very open-minded,” he explained. In turn, he said that with the board of directors he was “very calm” since many belonged to the previous team. That “imprint is going to be very good”, he advanced, and summarized that the management was about “joint work, leading up to that point”.

In his closing speech for his term, Lago specified that the past two years “exactly coincided with the national emergency situation” and that, therefore, “our vocation to care for health has been more than ever the center of care and the active participation of all Uruguayans. We have been united with all those who have ennobled this profession, from care services, scientific development and in the analysis and management of each of the stages of the pandemic. In this framework, he recognized the “unattainable” work and “total dedication” of the academics who are members of the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group and the MSP advisory.

Despite the pandemic, Lago stressed that the academic commissions “continued to study the priority issues.” He pointed out the work of the ethics commission, which “completed a process of reflection and consultation with all academics on the ethical aspects of our responsibility addressed in the bill on euthanasia and medically assisted suicide.” Likewise, he said that he contributed to the “analysis of a parliamentary initiative to create a national ethics commission, as other countries have.”

On the other hand, he referred to the medical history commission, which during both years “participated in the commemoration of the life and work of two pioneering doctors, who are part of the national heritage,” and from one of the commemorations, held in conjunction with the National Academy of Sciences of Uruguay, “there was the creation of the first Roberto Caldeyro Barcia national science prize, which was awarded to our academic Rafael Radi and we hope that the Legislative Power will formally integrate it into the national agenda “, he pointed.

Lago listed six books that were published in the period – he announced that there are also others soon to be published – and remarked that he promoted the creation of a museum of the history of health science. He reported that the mental health commission advised the MSP in the implementation of the Mental Health Law, in “the simultaneous need to evaluate the quality of care of these benefits”, that “the problem of violence in society in women’s mental health during the pandemic and focused on all of the pandemic work in mental health.”

Along the same lines, he confirmed that “now the women’s health commission is leading us” which, according to what he said, “initiated a productive link with the MSP in the prevention and control of people with breast cancer,” and highlighted the “integration of the study of the sentinel lymph node of breast cancer and free breast prostheses”. Regarding what is pending in this area, he said that there are the proposals of the ANM to “integrate into the country the magnetic nuclear resonance of genetic studies in breast cancer in a specific population, and HPV vaccination in older ages, which still have a heavy cost that generates inaccessibility in many women”. In dialogue with the daily, the nuclear medicine deepened that, likewise, “there are several things pending, because all the commissions continue to work in the different areas”. Even so, she appreciated that the ethics commission “is fundamental”, as well as the mental health commission, especially “now in the post-pandemic”.

Finally, Lago made reference to the working group on benefits and high-cost medications, since it “studyed and proposed content” for the regulation of the health technology assessment agency, created in the 2020 Budget Law. road accident working group, said that it continued to “cooperate” with the National Road Safety Unit and the Uruguayan Society of Emergencies, and among other points about the journey of both years of work, announced that in 2022 “new face-to-face opportunities will open” for “the training exchange of Uruguayan professionals and for the promotion of academic activities” within the framework of international relations.

To conclude, Lago thanked the previous presidents and the academics who made up the board of directors. “Without all of you, all these activities would not have been possible,” he concluded, and stressed his willingness and commitment to continue working “wherever they need me.”

what’s coming

On behalf of the new board of directors, Arcos outlined some lines of his “management commitment”, among which he prioritizes “educational activities”, since currently the doctor “society requires him to demonstrate that he is updated and that he has the necessary skills to grow in the profession. In this framework, he announced the commitment to “continue collaborating in the implementation” of the “professional education and medical recertification commission.”

The ANM will carry out “initiatives that promote medical humanism while improving equity in access to medicine.” Arco also emphasized the “pseudoscience” that proliferated during the pandemic. That is why they will disseminate “the good practices of evidence-based medicine, collaborating in reducing the uncertainty generated by propaganda techniques far from medical ethics, and health crisis situations such as the ones we have experienced. Predatory publications and conferences will not be sponsored by us”, he stated.

He underlined the need for translational medicine, and pointed out that the ANM is committed to “facilitating initiatives that bring knowledge of basic sciences to clinical activity, continuing and expanding our program of awards, scholarships and distinctions.” On the other hand, he focused on inter-institutional relations, with academies from other disciplines, both Uruguayan and from the rest of the world, and the importance of technology so that this can continue. Along these lines, he recalled the digital heritage they possess, which they will maintain in a digital collection: “It will group and protect the production of medical sciences that, in an open, permanent and free manner, in an institutional system, interoperable with other platforms, will recontribute to increase its visibility and diffusion”, he added.

By way of closing, Arcos stated that “it is essential, for the progress of medicine to benefit the sick, the effort of individuals with a vocation, dedication and commitment who can question current models and paradigms, allowing the deployment of new ideas”. That becoming, he said, “is only possible in institutional environments, such as that of this Academy: with altruistic objectives, independent in their decisions, that have adequate resources, where free thought can grow.”