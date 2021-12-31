“Pulp Fiction”: cast, plot and trailer

Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece that garnered seven Oscar nominations and was awarded the Palme d’Or at Cannes Pulp Fiction: a scene from the film Lorenzo Di Palma



A killer falls in love with his boss’s wife, a boxer reneges on his promise, and a couple attempt a robbery that quickly gets out of control. In a nutshell it is the plot of pulp Fiction, 1994 masterpiece directed by Quentin Tarantino, which immediately became a cult film for its unforgettable dialogues and scenes. And to think that Uma Thurman, Tarantino’s fetish actress with Tim Roth who is also part of the cast, at first rejected the part and to replace her the director thought of Jennifer Aniston, but first decided to make a last attempt with Thurman, who after having listened to the whole script on the phone he accepted. And also for the role of Butch, later made famous by Bruce Willis, Tarantino at first thought of Sylvester Stallone. But the anecdotes about the film are endless. For example the famous quote from the book of Ezekiel, which the Jules of Samuel L. Jackson recites several times in the film, actually it was already part of the script for From dusk to dawn, but then it was eliminated. In the end the film launched John Travolta’s career in new directions and consecrated the young and already quoted Uma Thurman. Both earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress alongside Samuel L. Jackson. Oscar which, however, was won only by Tarantino and Roger Avary for the best original screenplay. The film also won the Palme d’Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

The cast

Gender : Dramatic

: Dramatic Original title : Pulp Fiction

: Pulp Fiction Exit : 1994

: 1994 Nationality : USE

: USE Duration : 154 ‘

: 154 ‘ Movie director : Quentin Tarantino

: Quentin Tarantino Actors: Ving Rhames, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Harvey Keitel and Amanda Plummer

The trailer

The plot

Three stories of as many criminal couples, set in Los Angeles: one is the one formed by Honey Bunny and Pumpkin, young thieves who have decided to rob the cafeteria where they are having breakfast; then there are Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, killer in the pay of the boss Marsellus Wallace, with the task of recovering a mysterious briefcase; and, finally, Butch Coolidge, a boxer corrupted by Marsellus, who asked him to lose a match. All the events end up converging in a coffee shop …