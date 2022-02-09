Pulp Fiction, From Dusk Till Dawn and Jackie Brown in a new home video version

With the acquisition of the Paramount catalog, Koch Media has distributed in home video some cult titles, which had gone out of print on DVD or blu-ray, by directors Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez.

pulp Fiction

The lives of a couple of low-key hit men (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), their boss’s sexy wife (Uma Thurman), a desperate boxer (Bruce Willis), a drug dealer and a couple of robbers intertwine in a series of unpredictable and exhilarating events. Winning the Palme d’Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, it allowed Tarantino and Roger Avary to obtain the award for best original screenplay at the 1995 Oscars, out of 7 nominations, won those for best film, best director and best editing.

From dusk to dawn

George Clooney (The American) and Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction) play the Gecko brothers, two dangerous outlaws who, after a bloody robbery gone wrong, take hostage a man (Harvey Keitel, The Hyenas) and his two children (including Juliette Lewis, Childbirth with the Insane). On their way to Mexico, they find refuge in a seedy bar across the border. But when they discover that the bar’s clientele isn’t what it seems, they are forced to team up with their hostages to get out alive.

Jackie Brown

What do a flight attendant (Pam Grier), an arms dealer (Samuel L. Jackson), a sneaky bail bonder (Robert Forster), a shrewd ex-con (Robert De Niro), a federal agent have in common ( Michael Keaton) and a hot blonde (Bridget Fonda)? Six players are on the trail of half a million dollars in cash! Who will make the big hit?