Pulse 2022: schedules by stage of the festival in Querétaro | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The return of live music in 2022 has been frantic and between concerts and festivals, we don’t stop. Now it’s the turn of the Pulso de Querétaro, which shared its schedules by stage.

Just a few weeks away from being able to experience the party where we can dance and fully enjoy the shows of artists such as Monsieur Periné, Ximena Sariñana, The Neighbourhood, Hot Chip, Cold War, Carlos Sadness, Banda Machos, Enjambre, Natanael Cano , Kinky and more, we already have the information to organize ourselves.

Pulse 2022 will be held on May 7 at the Old Querétaro Airport; See their hours below.

The main stage, “Living is incredible” will be closed by Natanel Cano and before them you will be able to enjoy Gorillaz and Enjambre; Carla Morrison will give her show at 7:30 p.m. on the “Bacardí” stage and Hot Chip will close the stage.

In addition, it will have a comedy tent in which personalities of the stature of Legendary Legends, Michelle Rodríguez, Karla Camacho and Carlos Ballarta will be.

GNP Pulse Prices 2022

If you want to go to the Pulso 2022 festival, in Querétaro, you can still buy it at this

link

, through ticket. Tickets are between $1,725 ​​and $3,450 pesos, you can also rent a locker for $290 pesos.