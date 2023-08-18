Puma gave Rihanna a second chance

Sports brand Puma has surprised the fashion world by announcing that it is resuming its collaboration with singer Rihanna five years after ending the alliance. According to the portal, the rise in popularity of the Barbadian artist after putting his music career on hold explains this resurgence. Market2.

Puma has decided to capitalize on Rihanna’s appeal by reintroducing her as the face of the brand, in an effort to recapture the success it enjoyed in 2018. The announcement went public on social media with a message: “She’s back”), which also stated that the new collection fenty x cougar It will come to light in September.

Not only did Rihanna benefit from the renaissance of this collaboration, but it was also reflected in Puma’s financial results. The sports fashion brand announced an 11.1% increase in sales, generating €2.12 million during the second quarter of 2023. While the company’s results beat analysts’ expectations, it continues to face problems in certain geographies.

The alliance between Puma and Rihanna, whose notoriety extends beyond music to the worlds of fashion and entertainment, is likely to “bombshell” for the brand in 2023.