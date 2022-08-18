Puma Rodríguez, how many siblings do you have left alive and what is their relationship with your unrecognized son?

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old is the last of 11 brothers who kept a low profile all their lives and without presuming that they had the same blood as the interpreter of ‘Hold hands’. He is the son of the Spanish merchant José Antonio Rodríguez and the Venezuelan housewife Ana González.

The truth is that the Puma Rodriguez He left Venezuela when he was very young and eventually managed to succeed in the entertainment world with his songs. He also has an unrecognized son named Juan José and on social networks he calls himself ‘The Cougar Junior’.

Every time they ask the Puma Rodriguez for this son, he denies the family bond and has even joked saying that he is the son of his brother. It turns out that both the physical resemblance and the talent for music between the two is impressive and that raises doubts.

Now, through a publication on his social networks, the Cougar Junior He shared a photo of his supposed father and his uncles and explained: “This week has been very important for me, many people have written to me congratulating me on my career and progress in my career. I want to thank Los Rodriguez, we are a family fighter for progress and they haven’t given us anything”.

“Of 11 brothers, 3 remain alive, Jaime, 92, Melania, 76, and Puma, older than 79. Since the patriarch of the family, Oswaldo Rodriguez, left the body years ago, this week I published some photos where we shared together and they looked prosperous young people united with my grandmother,” added the Cougar Junior in the social network of the camera.

Finally, about his relationship with Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, the Cougar Junior He asserted: “People always ask and I try to answer them in the best possible way, soon we will continue seeing each other and sharing more exclusives.”