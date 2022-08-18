Entertainment

Puma Rodríguez, how many siblings do you have left alive and what is their relationship with your unrecognized son?

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old is the last of 11 brothers who kept a low profile all their lives and without presuming that they had the same blood as the interpreter of ‘Hold hands’. He is the son of the Spanish merchant José Antonio Rodríguez and the Venezuelan housewife Ana González.

The truth is that the Puma Rodriguez He left Venezuela when he was very young and eventually managed to succeed in the entertainment world with his songs. He also has an unrecognized son named Juan José and on social networks he calls himself ‘The Cougar Junior’.

