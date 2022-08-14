Puma Rodríguez returned to Venezuela and hinted at his eldest daughters: “I always avoided scandal”

The singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old returned to his homeland in Venezuela after 12 years of absence and gave a press conference, in advance of the shows that he has scheduled in various cities of the country where he was born but did not grow up since he had to go into exile with his mother.

During the conversation with the media, who went to the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater, the Puma Rodriguez spoke of the strong spirituality that moves his life after recovering from a double lung transplant and said: “I feel good, comforted and grateful that God has given me the opportunity to return to Venezuela. I had about three occasions to leave the body but it gave me more time.

Related news

The truth is that the Puma Rodriguez He was defensive on more than one occasion and clarified: “There are no restrictions or rules; here there will be freedom to ask anything, but I will also be free to answer whatever I want. Welcome.” With her speeches, it did not give rise to being asked about her relationship with her older daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo.

Liliana and Lilibeth Morillo. Source: Terra archive.

As well as for his unrecognized son Juan Jose Rodríguez who on social networks calls himself ‘The Cougar Junior’ but he did send a hint to all of them by saying, “I always avoided scandal, I never liked it. Unfortunately, some people push you there.”

Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

“I did not respond to aggression, nor did I respond to slander. I let everything flow, let God put everything in its place. I take great care of that and of what I can transmit to young people. I never liked the scandal or the provoked,” he added. Puma Rodriguez and assured that the presence of God will also be seen in the show on July 14.