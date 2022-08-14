Entertainment

Puma Rodríguez returned to Venezuela and hinted at his eldest daughters: “I always avoided scandal”

The singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old returned to his homeland in Venezuela after 12 years of absence and gave a press conference, in advance of the shows that he has scheduled in various cities of the country where he was born but did not grow up since he had to go into exile with his mother.

During the conversation with the media, who went to the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater, the Puma Rodriguez spoke of the strong spirituality that moves his life after recovering from a double lung transplant and said: “I feel good, comforted and grateful that God has given me the opportunity to return to Venezuela. I had about three occasions to leave the body but it gave me more time.

