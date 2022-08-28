Puma Rodríguez surprised Evaluna Montaner with an emotional message for her birthday: “Adored”

This Monday, Evaluna Montaner turned 25 and celebrated surrounded by her family and friends. Her relatives congratulated her on social networks with emotional messages and one of them particularly caught her attention: that of the Venezuelan singer, Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez.

“I love birthdays. I thank God for those around me from near and far, who make me feel special, celebrated and loved. A quarter century. First of the rest of my life as a mom. Surely, the last blowing out the candles me. I feel lucky to have them, ”the actress wrote on her Instagram account, along with the number that she released this Monday.

Evaluna Montaner turned 25 this Monday. Instagram: evaluate

Numerous artists and celebrities, such as the Colombian composer llane or the presenter Marcelo Tinelli, joined the greetings to congratulate the birthday girl. His couple Camilo and his father, the singer-songwriter Ricardo MontanerThey also dedicated some emotional words to him on social networks.

“This day is entirely dedicated to giving thanks to God for giving me your love and your smile. Seeing you transform into someone better every day is a privilege. I bless the moment when mommy announced your arrival to me, just over 25 years ago. I don’t think there is a happier and more grateful dad”, Montaner wrote, in a post in which he added a photo with his daughter.

Ricardo Montaner dedicated an emotional message to his daughter for her birthday. Instagram: montaner

In the singer’s post, “El Puma” Rodriguezclose to the family, expressed his wishes to the young woman. “Happy birthday, beloved Evaluna. May the Lord always fill you with blessings. The renowned singer was always close to the couple of artists. After the birth of Indigothe long-awaited firstborn of Camilo and Evaluna, the artist shared a photo of the little girl on her Instagram profile: “Whoever has a child, has all the children in the world. Welcome, one more daughter for all of us. May God fill her with blessings. What happiness! I love them,” she expressed.

The Venezuelan singer has maintained a confrontation with two of his daughters, Lilibeth and Liliana, for more than 30 years. A dispute that seems to have no easy solution or, at least, in the short term. And it is that in 2020, the artist made harsh statements against them and their granddaughterGalilee, 25 years old.

“I’m not going to rush things, ever. God gave me a chance. If things are going to happen, they happen, and I’m not going to push anything. It has to be fluid. This is 34 years old. Y [si no se llegaran a reconciliar] It’s okay, see you in heaven”, he said during a live interview on Instagram, after publishing his autobiographical book, For what living.

El Pumar Rodríguez with his eldest daughters, Lilibeth and Liliana, with whom he has been fighting for more than 30 years. meganoticias.cl

On the reasons for the fight, the singer explained: “I never liked the scandalnever, and since there are those things on the other side that always I told them: ‘I don’t like scandal, don’t go there’. They never paid attentioneverything has a time under the sun”.

And he added: “Very hard things happened, especially with Genesis [su hija menor] and Caroline [su esposa], a frontal attack towards them. Y if they attack them, they attack me. It wasn’t fair, because Carolina was always good to both of them. There is a truth that people do not know, that I know and Carolina knows. The most demure was always Lilibeth, and always explosive, Lilianawhich provides food for the press”.