PUMA selects 500 people to test the next phase of the RE:SUEDE project

In its RE:SUEDE project, PUMA aims to set new sustainability standards for the iconic SUEDE, testing the shoe’s biodegradability in the controlled environment of an industrial composting facility. Next May, 500 participants will receive a pair of RE:SUEDE to try on. They are expected to wear the shoe for six months and then return it to PUMA. To thank them for their participation in the project, they will receive a new pair of RE:SUEDE.

“We want participants to wear RE:SUEDE as if it were part of their daily routine,” explains Stefan Seidel, Head of Corporate Sustainability at PUMA. “Only then can we get realistic information about the durability of the materials used in the shoe.”

Those wishing to participate in the experiment and residing in Germany can register on the PUMA website https://eu.puma.com/de/en/resuede before March 14. PUMA will draw 500 people, who will receive the RE:SUEDE and wear it for half a year before returning it to PUMA.

Returned RE:SUEDE will undergo biodegradability tests at an industrial composting facility run by Dutch waste specialists Ortessa.

PUMA will share the results of the RE:SUEDE experiment with its industry peers. In this way, it will try to find better solutions to the waste management challenges faced by the entire industry.

Although the RE:SUEDE resembles its predecessor, one of PUMA’s most iconic models since the 1960s, biodegradability has been the main objective of the RE:SUEDE program.

This is reflected in the choice of materials, such as Zeology-tanned suede, biodegradable thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), and hemp fibers.

PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands, designs, develops, sells and markets footwear, apparel and accessories. In its more than 70 years of existence, PUMA has relentlessly advanced sport and culture by creating products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers sports-inspired performance and lifestyle products in categories such as soccer, running and training, basketball, golf and motorsports. Collaborate with renowned designers and brands to bring sports influences to street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd brands. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs around 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

