PUMA starts tests for its eco-friendly version

PUMA seeks to achieve new standards of sustainability with its iconic SUEDE, testing the biodegradability of this model in the controlled environment of an industrial composting facility. During the next month of May, 500 participants will receive a pair of RE:SUEDE to wear.

“We want participants to wear RE:SUEDE as if it were part of their daily routine,” said Stefan Seidel, Head of Corporate Sustainability at PUMA.

After six months of use, it will be returned to the brand and studies will be carried out on its wear, resistance and composition. As a thank you for your participation in the project, you will receive a new pair of RE:SUEDE.

“Only in this way can we obtain realistic information on the durability of the materials used in the shoe.“, pointed out the executive of the German brand.

This test exercise will only be available for residents of Germany although its results will have a global impact for the footwear industry, since PUMA will share with its counterparts in the sector the results of the RE:SUEDE experiment. In this way, it will try to find better solutions to the waste management challenges faced by the entire industry.