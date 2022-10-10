Puma Unveils New Brand Film ‘Fearless’ Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Just over a month before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Puma is launching its new “Fearless” advertising campaign.

In a 3-minute spot, the equipment manufacturer manages to highlight its global and lifestyle brand positioning while relying on its main football ambassadors, including Neymar JR. A “fearless” state of mind that applies in everyday life.

For this campaign, which should hit the bull’s eye with the intended target, it’s the French agency LaFourmi, which supported Puma throughout the creative process : Conception, writing of the film, and production and post-production in collaboration with Hamlet and the directors Julien & Quentin.

Storytelling

“One morning, on the bus, during a discussion, one of the young characters in the film evokes Neymar Jr.’s “Fearless” state of mind in a totally innocent way while recounting a football action. This word will resonate with his friends and come to life throughout the film. The scenes follow one another, players and Football Obsessed Teens challenge each other in a world where you have to dare to become as “Fearless” as possible, on and off the field. »

In the new Puma spot, we find Neymar Jr, Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay, Kingsley Coman, Fridolina Rolfö, Sara Björk, Nikita Parris, Antony, Christian Pulisic and Romeo Beckham.

On the product side, Puma also unveiled its new “Fearless” studs (ULTRA and FUTURE 1.4) which will be worn by the ambassadors for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The equipment manufacturer uses “sobriety” for competition with a coral color (red, orange, pink) for the shoes and yellow for its logo and markings.

