PUMA X Neymar Jr. Collection, A True Ode To Brazil

Football superstar Neymar Jr., current striker for Parisian club Paris Saint-Germain, has reunited with PUMA for another apparel and footwear collection that celebrates “belo jogo” (“beautiful match”).

A true ode to Brazil, the homeland of the soccer superstar, the collection finds its graphic language in Brazilian football, the street art of São Paulo and in certain Brazilian tattoos.

Thus, we find on the pieces of the collection birds embroidered in bright colors which are a tribute to a tattoo found on the left side of the player’s neck representing three small birds with the phrase “Tudo Passa” – the phrase translates to “Anything goes”, a feeling that reminds the Brazilian superstar to enjoy life to the fullest. The own logo of Neymar Jr. is also reinterpreted to match the collection’s festive color palette.

“Since I joined PUMA, they brought a lot of my personality to the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references to my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a bit of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”, said the PSG star striker.

The collection emphasizes high-end basics with a Neymar Jr. twist, including a relaxed t-shirt, high neck jumper, track pants, bomber jacket and tonal Jacquard shorts inspired by vintage football scarves. The accessories are not forgotten, including a backpack, a shoulder bag and two headgear as well as two pairs of shoes: the PUMA Leadcat, available in two unique versions, and the PUMA Slipstream sneaker revisited with the Neymar touch.

The collection is available now on PUMA.com and at select retailers.