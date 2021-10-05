Puma x The Suicide Squad: the new collection of shoes by Jen Bartel

The award-winning comic artist Jen Bartel, creator of the cover for Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy and of DC: Women of Action, returns to the scene to design the graphics of the new shoe line Puma x The Suicide Squad, an incredible collaboration dedicated to James Gunn’s latest film The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission.

Puma x The Suicide Squad: a collection worthy of James Gunn’s villains

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission by James Gunn was one of the most viewed movies on the HBO MAX streaming app when it premiered in August. This new collection seems to be destined to have the same success as the film to which it is dedicated. Starring the most famous anti-heroes: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man and Bloodsport.

Each pair of shoes features the key features and costume colors of the various members of the Suicide Squad with a suede exterior.

Harley Quinn’s version has its classic red-black color scheme, King Shark’s is gray and dark blue, Peacemaker’s is burgundy with blue and silver, Bloodsport’s is orange and dark blue, and Polka-Dot kicks Man are gray on white with colorful accents. Each pair comes with a unique gold charm for each character, and some features written on the laces.

Below you can watch the video presentation of the line:

Loading... Advertisements

You can order your favorite shoes on the Puma website, for a maximum of three per order.

About The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission (find our review of the film here, while you can buy your original Blu-Ray and steelbook edition copy of the film on Amazon!) brought David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad characters back to the big screen along with a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called “Project Starfish”.

The film sees John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba in the role of Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman it’s Rick Flag, Margot Robbie like Harley Quinn, David Dastmalchian like Polka-Dot Man, Jai Courtney in the role of Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi like the Thinker, Daniela Melchior it’s Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker like Savant, Pete Davidson as Richard “Dick” Hertz / Blackguard, Nathan Fillion in the role of TDK, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Alice Braga like Sol Soria, Mayling Ng is Mongal e Flula Borg it’s Javelin.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission James Gunn received a lot of praise over the original film, garnering a 91% rating and Certified Fresh from critics on Rotten Tomatoes compared to 2016’s Suicide Squad 26%. The film was warmly received by audiences, not just earning a rating 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, but also breaking pandemic-era box office opening records for R-rated films.