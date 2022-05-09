Pumas agreed to renew Lillini and seeks to sign Gudiño from Chivas

The UNAM Cougars finished the first half of 2022 in the worst shape, falling into the Final of the Concachampions and in the Repechage of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MXin both cases by goals, but among the dark present that the auriazules are experiencing, the ‘light’ has come through a crack with the arrangement they had with their technical director, Andres Lilliniwho has already agreed to renew his contract with the board.

According to the report by Erick López, from TUDN, Andres Lillini reached an agreement to continue with the blue and gold institution, which will be formalized with a signature this week.

Unofficially it is presumed that Lillini’s extension will be for two more years and will start running from December, so she would be in office until the Opening 2024.

�� “I have had the worst sports week of my life. Difficult to assimilate two such strong defeats, without fulfilling the objectives that we had planned. For the process to come they will have this road traveled and it will do the club good”: Andrés Lillini. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/2AsBCus5DN – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar)

“I have had the worst sporting week of my life, it was difficult to assimilate two such strong defeats without fulfilling the objectives that we had planned. Surely inside it remains that we did everything possible to do it, the team did not stop pushing forward”, declared Lillini at the end of the match against Chivas.

On the other hand, the same source confirms that the Pumas have sought Raúl Gudiño, still a Chivas goalkeeper, to sign him as a reinforcement in the summer, anticipating that they will not be able to renew their starting goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera.

In the same tenor, the Pumas goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera, has not yet defined his situation with the Auriazules and although everything indicates that he will leave the team, the Chivas seem not to be an option for the veteran goalkeeper, since he has not been sounded out by the team. Tapatio.

