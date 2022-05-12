Sports

Pumas and Tigres would plan an exchange that includes Alan Mozo

The Pumas team announced its casualties for the next tournament in recent days, which has generated uncertainty in the auriazul fans before the dismantling of the squad for the next tournament, since it could suffer more.

One of the players who could leave the institution would be Alan Mozo, since according to Multimedios, Pumas would propose an exchange with Tigres. The source points out that, despite Dinenno’s possible renewal, which has yet to materialize, the board would include the two players in the offer.

Miguel Mejía Baron would welcome an exchange with the feline team that includes Mozo and Dinenno for Nicolás López, Carlos González and Francisco Vanegas, a situation that Pumas fans did not like.

With the renewal of Dinenno, in addition to the exchange, Pumas could have his slice, since he is one of the most sought-after strikers in Liga MX, while Mozo is considered one of the best full-backs in Mexico, however, for months he has been He has talked about an exit.



