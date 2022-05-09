Pumas announced the casualties of Saucedo and José Rogério

Midtime Editorial

The Cougars They did not wait even 24 hours to start the sports restructuring for the next tournament. The university team has got down to work and once again began cleaning up the campus. This time the casualties of Sebastián Saucedo and José Rogério de Oliveira were announced.

In the case of Mexican-American midfielder Sebastián Saucedo It was an agreement that I already had with the board for a couple of weeks and that after the removal of the Closure 2022 was formalized. The player is now a free agent and will look for a new club on his own.

On the other hand, José Rogério was summoned this Wednesday at the Cantera facilities to talk about his status at the club. However, the feline directive made the decision not to renew the player’s loan and did not make effective the purchase option to Ferroviaria.

The Brazilian had been key at various times in the Liga MX tournament. This tournament played 17 games and added 6 goals. The first of them was a real goal in the felines’ thrashing of Toluca on Matchday 1.

The casualties of both were announced by the club in a statement in which they wished both players success. “Club Universidad AC reports that today the employment relationship with Sebastián Saucedo and José Rogério de Oliveira was terminated.

