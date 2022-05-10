Pumas announced their first casualties a few hours after being eliminated by Chivas







CRISTOBAL MORALES

A few hours after being eliminated in contention for the Clausura 2022 title by Chivasthe university board announced the immediate dismissal of two members of the squad: Sebastián Saucedo and José Rogerio de Oliveiratwo foreign elements that gave flashes of good times with the auriazules, however they never managed to establish themselves as regulars in the approaches of Andres Lillini.

Saucedo arrived at Pumas in 2020 coming from Real Salt Lake but never managed to win ownership with both the Spanish coach Míchel González and his replacement, Andrés Lillini. For your part 31-year-old Rogerio arrived at the university in 2021 after having played for more than 10 Brazilian soccer teams, highlighting his time at Botafogo in 2014 and his stay at Sao Paulo from 2015 to 2017.

The news of the departure of both comes after being defeated by the Seattle Sounders in the final of the Concacaf Champions League last Wednesday and beaten by Chivas last night at the Akron stadium.

The university board will make every effort to put together a competitive squad for coach Lillini, since they consider that his renewal will be a fact and they believe that he is the right person to be able to fight for titles in the near future, using the quarry and with three or four top-level players who manage to end the 11-year streak without titles carried by the entity in the south of the Mexican capital.

