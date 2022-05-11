Pumas could steal an idol from the Lion, who is it?







YAEL WHEELS

Photo: Christian Chavez

The defeats that Pumas suffered in the last two games of the season put the board to work, just a few hours after their elimination they announced their first casualties for the Apertura 2022 and it is expected that there will still be some more absences in the feline squadwhich will be painful because they were fundamental pieces for the club.

Maybe you’re interested: Washington Corozo, the new Pumas casualty: Are Talavera and Dinenno still?

Even though feline fans they have had to settle for seeing that little by little their team disarmed againThey also dream of the possibility of having an element that was even selected nationally in their ranks, one of the men who even won the last Liga MX final they reached.

According to various reports, the element that sounds to reinforce Pumas is Louis Montes, who has not yet renewed his contract with those of the land where life is worth nothing; This contractual relationship comes to an end this summer, so “Chapo” is now free to negotiate with the club he wants.

The leading role of Chapo Montes with the Esmeraldas has always been vital for the functioning of the clubHowever, in the last season he barely played 10 games as a starter, something unusual for the midfielder.

THEY LOOK FOR IT 🧐 | The rumors of the departure of Chapo Montes have gained more strength in recent days. 👀 Teams such as Pumas, Mazatlán and Tijuana have shown interest in the Fiera’s 10th. Is it time to leave the Chapito? 🦁 Via: @halftime#EmeraldTerritory pic.twitter.com/RumuFRk9yr — Emerald Territory (@Terr_Esmeralda) May 10, 2022

Rumors claim that Luis would no longer be in the plans of the Liondespite the departure of Ariel Holan, so they would be willing to see him leave without receiving any profit in return.

With the ‘Melenudos’ shirt He played 394 games in which he managed to score 56 goals and collaborated with 66 assistsobviously this movement would relegate him from the possibility of celebrating 400 confrontations with the emerald.

#RUMOR @Xolos is one of the 3 clubs interested in Luis Montes who could leave León as a free agent in the next few days. According to the media, the Tijuana board is already preparing a formal offer to the player.#Xolos #Lion #signings #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/9965lrBxnV – Xoloitzcuintle (@Xoloitcuintle) May 10, 2022

Along with Pumas, Mazatlán and Xolos de Tijuana are the squads that would be bidding for the services of Luis Montes.

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊