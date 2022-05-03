Pumas is already in Seattle to prepare for the Concachampions Final

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 02.05.2022 19:46:26





The Pumas have already changed the chip of Liga MX after getting his qualifying for the Repechage and now they meet preparing the match of the Second Leg Final of the Concacaf Champions League against Seattle, where came with full kitincluding players who are doubtful due to injury.

The Pumas traveled Monday morning to SeattleWashington, after eating at their concentration hotel they held a first practice for get ready for wednesday game at night where they will measure the Seattle Sounders of the MLS.

In the group who came to seattle are Alan Mozo, Nicolás Freire and Jerónimo Rodríguezplayers who are doubtful for the match because have muscle injuries and soreness that have prevented them from being in the last games of the feline group, which barely on Sunday he beat Pachuca in CU to add the three points that allowed him to reach the Repechage.

Alan Mozo is being monitored by the medical body and along these days it will be defined if you can participate in the match that will be played at Lumen Field on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The wing back has a knee strain and work on your rehabilitation for try to have minutes in the Vuelta duel of the grand finale.

The felines seek a new international title after 32 years of not getting one from Concacaf. In addition to training this Monday, Pumas will have field recognition this Tuesday afternoon and will give a previous press conference with coach Andrés Lillini and first team players.

