Pumas is not among the best: Vucetich

Pumas lost the Final of the Concachampions 2022 against Seattle Sounderswhich led to comments that MLS has surpassed Liga MX, but for the manager of scratched, Victor Manuel Vucetichthe capital team is not one of the best in Mexican soccer either.

The king midas He also claimed that they already give value to the Concacaf Champions League, not like at the time when they won the tri-championship, from 2011 to 2013.

“Now they give value to something that has always been importantwe understand how the media participates in that sense, they handle it as a failure to Mexico Y Cougarsbut the Pumas process is difficult, has had a lot of participationhas taken away the rhythm that he left to have had for this match and now he has a complicated game with Chivas and he will also suffer from the fatigue that it brings and it can cause a serious problem, “he said.

“We already think that the MLS has overtaken us, but Pumas is not in the first places or in the best moment like the best teams” Vucetich talks about the failure of Pumas in Concachampions pic.twitter.com/ywgbsJ63FY – Jorge Rosales (@rosaleesj) May 5, 2022

“It must be recognized that Seattle has worked wellis a fair and deserving champion, years ago we had to participate against them and the potential was already seen and now we think that the MLS has already surpassed usbut Pumas is not in the best moment not even in the first places like the best teams are, and it’s a mitigating factor, as it gets complicated when you don’t have adequate programming,” he added.

The strategist of Gang also commented that the united states league It has grown, but the media have not wanted to recognize it and only justify that Mexican soccer is superior because of its history.

“That growth of the MLS the media of our country they have not given him recognitionthey always mention that we are superior, but They don’t let us see why we’re on top. History is mentioned, but today it is eloquent, we have to realize the way they participate, the growth, the infrastructure. This speaks of that strength, that parity, several finals against them and Pumas is the second time they have lost a Concacaf finalin 2005. The Central American teams don’t appear as much, but the United States teams do,” he declared.

Liga MX must reduce the number of foreigners

For Vucetichthe MX League It must reduce the number of foreigners allowed and be more selective in order to also raise the quality of Mexican soccer players.

“Reduce the number of foreigners And be more selective than players let them pass be high level to raise the level of the teams and increase competition with Mexican players. We need the training of the technicians, knowing how to work Mexicans better to produce quality players, not just to fulfill a commitment”, he mentioned.