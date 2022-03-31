Pumas made a decision about the future of Cristian Battocchio

While Pumas prepares for Saturday’s match against FC Juárez and the fans are still waiting for the sale of tickets for the first leg of the Concachampions semifinal against Cruz Azul, the university board announced that one of the players on the squad stopped being part of the team, although the reasons are still not clear. all clear. Who is it about?

Since the beginning of Apertura 2021, several footballers on the squad have been criticized for their levels. Although Álvarez, Rogério, Meritao and Diogo raised their level compared to the last championship, there was one foreign player who never contributed much to the team: Cristian Battocchio. The midfielder who had come from Japanese football did not leave a good impression in his first games and did not change it over time, either. so the fans were not very related.

A matter of minutes ago, the club announced what will happen with his future in the team with the following statement: “For personal reasons and in agreement with the Club Universidad board, the player Cristian Battocchio has ceased to belong to this institution. For our team it is important to prioritize the human aspect, so we wish Cristian much success in his future”.

With this text, the passage of the Argentine nationalized Italian by CU was put an end to him, where he did not get to demonstrate his quality. At the moment, the player has not clarified the reasons for his departure, so we will have to wait for some time to get answers. Will there be clarification on the reason for his departure or will he remain unfinished?

Battocchio’s passage through Pumas

Since his arrival in July last year, The 30-year-old midfielder played just 19 games between Liga MX, Liguilla, Leagues Cup and the Concachampions. In total, there were 817 minutes and he could barely provide an assist, numbers that the fans of the university team clearly did not like.

