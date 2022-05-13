Pumas’ strategy to renew a contract that is about to expire

Pumas UNAM immersed itself in the preparation of the squad with which it will play the next season of Liga MX.

With the defeat against Chivas from Guadalajara in the Repechage for the Liguilla of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX, the purification process of the Pumas campus began UNAM, which at one point excited the fans with the consecration in the Concacaf Champions League and in the subsequent participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, as that dream was simply that, the board is already evaluating the members of Andrés Lillini’s team with an eye toward the coming season. About, On the one hand, they are in talks with Alfredo Talavera and Juan Ignacio Dinenno to renew the link, and on the other they were inclined to announce the closing of the cycle of Washington Corozo, Sebastián Saucedo and José Rogério.

But the mentioned players are only a part of the predestined task for the long weeks that await the managers of the UNAM Pumas until the beginning of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League. on that road, the case that appears is that of Efraín Velardeto whom the bond signed next July ends.

By the way, according to El Francotirador of the RÉCORD newspaper, the authorities of the National University Club they would be thinking of renewing him, but with a reduction in his salarywhat Spark would be willing to give in, mainly due to a supposed personal interest: her son is already taking his first steps in the university ranks and wants to be around to support him.

Andrés Lillini stays at Pumas UNAM

After a few weeks in which he was associated with other Liga MX teams, Andrés Lillini will finally stay with the UNAM Pumas for at least six more months. In December his contract ends and he would have a verbal agreement with Leopoldo Silva to evaluate the renewal as the second half of 2022 progresses.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!