Pumas UNAM does not renew Alfredo Talavera and discards Gudiño from Chivas

The novel between UNAM Cougars and the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera paints not to have a happy ending after two years of relationship, because the auriazul goalkeeper did not accept the proposal of the board to renew his contract due to differences in their interests, because neither the salary, nor the salary offered, were to the liking of the selected national.

According to figures revealed by ESPN, Pumas offered only one year of contract and the same salary he earned Talavera in the present Clausura 2022, leaving a couple of bonuses that amounted to 100 thousand dollars for the signing and 50 thousand dollars more if he was the least scored goalkeeper in the regular phase of Apertura 2022.

Also read: Norma Palafox “celebrates” with hot dance in mini short (Video)

Talavera, who had accepted a 30% reduction in his salary when signing with Pumas, asked for a two-year contract and return to his previous salary, that is, to increase the 30% that had been lowered in previous tournaments.

The goalkeeper earned 1.5 million pesos a month, about 75 thousand dollars, just under a million dollars per season.

The source assures that Pumas’ proposal expired on May 9, but Talavera did not respond, in addition to the fact that the Mexican goalkeeper had already arranged his signing with another Liga MX club, which would be announced this week.

In addition to Talavera’s refusal, the same source assures that an exchange between Chivas and Pumas for Talavera and Gudiño is ruled out, since there is no interest in the Flock goalkeeper and in Guadalajara they have not been informed of any interest in Alfredo.

In the case of Pumas, the Universitarios would decide to bet on Julio González, Talavera’s substitute goalkeeper.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas, one of the 3 possible destinations of Hugo González