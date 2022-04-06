Pumas vs. Cruz Azul (2-1): Goals | They take advantage in Concachampions

Edgar Malagon Medel

Blue Cross does not learn, keeps making the same mistake over and over against Cougars. The felines once again showed more grit than the light blue ones, they went out to eat the game and for now they have hit first in the Semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League with a brace from Juan Dinenno.

The University Olympic Stadium became again a temple of pain for the Celestial Machine as it already happened in 2020 and 2021. It seems that there is no way they can beat Cougars that for now they have a 2-1 advantage, which is a minimum advantage due to the away goal.

And note that Uriel Antuna He had managed to open the scoring first before 20 minutes, but everything was in a misplaced situation that buried his aspirations to spend a better night in CU, a property that by the way brought the bar back together in the Cauldron area after a few games missing.

To open the scoring came one of those strange goals, more Chanfle style, but which had the merit of a good play. Washington Corozo overflowed down the left wing and sent a low center that barely finished off Dinenno, almost falling. Even a defender tried to clear, but it bounced off the Argentine and went in for 1-0.

Before the end of the first half another goal came from Dinenno. This time the serve was courtesy of the winger of the moment, Alan Mozo. The Mexican’s center was so precise that his teammate only had to move her head to give the right direction and that’s how it was 2-0.

Cougars he took possession of the ball and made the ghosts of the sky-blue team present.

However, Blue Cross he was not defeated much less and when it seemed that there would be no magic he appeared Ivan Morales down the left wing. The one that by the way had to guard Waiter. From there he sent the pass to Christian Tabó who finished off a cross to make it 2-1.

That goal can make the difference because in Concacaf away goals are worth it and for now cross Blue He has already achieved one that could be valuable for the second leg at the Azteca Stadium, where a 1-0 victory would be enough to reach the Final.